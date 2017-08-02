FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez appoints Dirk Van de Put to succeed Irene Rosenfeld as CEO
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a day ago

Mondelez appoints Dirk Van de Put to succeed Irene Rosenfeld as CEO

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oreo cookies maker Mondelez International Inc said it appointed Dirk Van de Put, the current chief executive of Canadian frozen food maker McCain Foods, to succeed Irene Rosenfeld as the company's chief executive from November 2017.

Rosenfeld will continue as chairman of the board until March 31, 2018, at which point she will retire and Van de Put will assume the role of chairman and CEO, the company said in a statement.

The world's second-largest confectionary company also reported a 5 percent drop in quarterly sales on Wednesday, due to a cyber attack in its IT systems that led to shipping and invoicing delays. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

