May 7 Mondelez International Inc and
D.E Master Blenders 1753 BV said they would combine their coffee
businesses to create a company with annual revenue of more than
$7 billion.
Mondelez will receive about $5 billion and a 49 percent
stake in the new company, Jacobs Douwe Egberts.
U.S.-based Mondelez's coffee portfolio outside of France
will be combined with those of Netherlands-based D.E Master
Blenders.
Acorn Holdings BV, the owner of D.E Master Blenders and
majority owner of the new company, has also made a binding offer
for Mondelez's coffee business in France, the companies said.
