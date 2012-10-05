* Kraft has spun off snacking business from grocery
* Danone keeps Vitasnella brand for milk derivatives
* Mondelez makes over a third of sales in Europe
By Antonella Ciancio and Dominique Vidalon
MILAN/PARIS, Oct 5 Kraft Foods Europe, which is
being integrated in spun-off snack giant Mondelez International
, is buying Italy's Vitasnella snack brand f r om French
foods maker Danone for an undisclosed sum as part of
its consolidation plans in Europe.
The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, which
still operates under Zurich-based Kraft Foods Europe Gmbh in
Europe, said on Friday it would retain Italian production of
low-fat Vitasnella biscuits, snacks and bread derivatives.
Danone, which sold its global biscuit business to Kraft in
2007, had kept hold of the Vitasnella brand name in Italy, which
it is now selling to Kraft.
Danone will keep the Vitasnella brand for yogurt and cheese.
Neither Danone or Kraft disclosed financial details.
Mondelez could not be reached for comment.
"The deal fits well into the spin-off of Kraft Foods Group
in North America announced recently and the arrival of a new
international company Mondelez International, listed on Nasdaq
and world leader in snacks, but it is also a confirmation of the
interest of the group in investing in our country for future
growth," Valerio Di Natale, head of Kraft Foods in Italy and
southern Europe said in a statement.
The decision by the food giant to keep production in Italy
comes as the country grapples with a deep recession that is
forcing industrial groups such as Fiat and Alcoa
to lay off workers temporarily or close plants.
The snacking sector is growing faster than other consumer
segments as people with a busy lifestyle snap up low-value food
to eat on the go.
The Vitasnella brand is known in fashion-hungry Italy for
its low-fat products which help keep weight under control.
Mondelez, which also owns Jacobs coffee, Trident gum and LU
biscuits, derives over a third of its annual $36 billion
revenues from Europe, one of the largest snack markets along
with North America.
The group employs about 100,000 people in more than 80
countries, of which 1,500 are in Italy.
Mondelez, a moniker meant to suggest "delicious world," was
launched on Tuesday after the demerger from Kraft's North
American grocery business, which is still called Kraft.
Its most-sold products in Italy include Milka chocolate,
Saiwa biscuits, Philadelphia cheese and Hag coffee.
Mondelez inherited four Kraft plants in Italy, including one
in Capriata d'Orba where the Vitasnella products are made.
Danone is expecting business to remain tough in southern
Europe in the second half of the year, but is betting on
emerging markets to support growth.
Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said on Wednesday
it was happy with the brand portfolio but there may be chances
to supplement organic growth with acquisitions in fast-growing
markets.
Kraft is among several consumer groups such as Ralcorp
Holdings Inc and Fortune Brands to have spun off their
business over the last year to focus on core segments.
Mondelez shares were up 0.7 percent at $28.24 on Friday
afternoon on the Nasdaq. Danone shares were up 0.6 percent, in
line with their European sector.