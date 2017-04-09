April 9 Mondelez International Inc is
preparing to look for a successor to Chief Executive Officer
Irene Rosenfeld as the snack maker faces shareholder pressure
and a broad shift to healthier eating habits, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing sources.
Mondelez, which makes Oreo cookies, Trident gum and Ritz
crackers, has hired recruiting company Heidrick & Struggles
International Inc, and its board recently discussed
outside candidates to potentially replace Rosenfeld, the
newspaper said.
A Mondelez representative was not immediately available for
comment.
The timing of the succession is up to Rosenfeld, who is also
chairman, and Heidrick & Struggles has not yet been asked to
interview prospects, the paper said.
Potential successors among Mondelez's current executives
include Tim Cofer, chief growth officer, and Chief Financial
Officer Brian Gladden, the Journal said.
The company's revenue fell more than 12 percent in 2016 as
important emerging market economies faltered and consumers
sought more nutritious foods, leading to a lagging share price
that has sparked unrest among some Mondelez investors, the
Journal said.
Shareholder activists Nelson Peltz and William Ackman own
big stakes in the company and have urged Mondelez to boost
earnings or sell itself. (reut.rs/2on71io)
Mondelez, which has a market value of nearly $70 billion,
last year tried to buy Hershey Co for $23 billion.
Hershey rejected the offer, and Mondelez walked away.
There has also been speculation that Deerfield,
Illinois-based Mondelez, which relies on foreign markets for
most of its $26 billion in annual sales, could be taken over by
one of its rivals.
