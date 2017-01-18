(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Mondelez is based in Deerfield, Illinois, not New Jersey)

Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc said it will sell its most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand, including the Vegemite brand, to Australian dairy manufacturer Bega Cheese Ltd for A$460 million ($345.28 million).

Deerfield, Illinois-based Mondelez said it will also sell other products that use the Kraft brand under license to Bega Cheese under the agreement. ($1 = A$1.33) (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)