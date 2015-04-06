MUMBAI, April 6 India's tax office has demanded
about 5.5 billion rupees ($88 million) from the local arm of
chocolate maker Cadbury, now Mondelez International Inc
, in a dispute over a factory in the foothills of the
Himalayas, government officials said.
India, under pressure to reduce its budget deficit, has
sought to boost fiscal revenue, not least by pursuing billions
of dollars in unpaid tax claims against large multinationals in
recent years.
But it has also vowed to step back from what critics call
"tax terrorism" after high profile cases, such as bumper claims
against Vodafone Group Plc, threatened to tarnish its
reputation.
India's tax authorities began investigating Cadbury in 2011,
accusing it of misusing an exemption provision in the hill state
of Himachal Pradesh that allowed a "tax holiday" scheme.
Tax authorities said Cadbury's new unit in the region was
not operational at the end of March 2010, when the holiday
ended, and was therefore not eligible. They said it began
commercial operations months later.
Tax authorities in Himachal Pradesh said Mondelez India had
been asked for about 5.5 billion rupees, a sum which includes
payments dating back from 2010 onwards and a fine. Media reports
on Monday put the fine at around 2.3 billion rupees.
Mondelez India disputed the charge and said in a statement
that it had correctly claimed an exemption to the excise duty,
adding that its factory has been working since 2009.
"The issue is one of interpretation, and it will be
inappropriate on our part to discuss the details externally at
this time since the matter is sub-judice and in the legal
domain," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 62.1700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Sumeet Chatterjee;
additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)