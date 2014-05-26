May 26 Chocolate maker Cadbury Malaysia, a part
of Mondelez International Inc, on Monday recalled two
chocolate products after they tested positive for traces of pork
DNA, the Nikkei Asian Review website reported.
The traces were found during a periodic check for non-halal
ingredients in food products by the Ministry of Health, which on
Saturday said two of three samples of the company's products
contained pork traces, the website said.
The two products, Cadbury Dairy Milk Hazelnut and Cadbury
Dairy Milk Roast Almond, were readily available in stores
throughout the country, Nikkei said.
Cadbury Malaysia, like most food makers in the country where
Muslims make up more than 60 percent of the population, has all
of its products certified halal to conform with Islam's dietary
restrictions, one of which is a prohibition on pork.
The company said it was undertaking a full review of its
supply chain to ensure halal standards, according to the report,
and the Malaysian government said it will conduct inspection of
all Cadbury Malaysia's products.
Cadbury Malaysia was not immediately available to comment on
the Nikkei report.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Dan Grebler)