Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc said
on Friday it is recalling certain batches of two varieties of
Oreo Fudge Cremes sold in the United States as their ingredient
lists do not mention milk allergen.
The recall of the mint-flavored and 'original' Oreo Fudge
Cremes was the result of an analysis conducted by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, Mondelez Global LLC said in a
statement.
The company said people who have an allergy or severe
sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or
life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
Mondelez said it had received one report so far of an
allergic reaction related to the batches being recalled.
The company did not disclose the number of units being
recalled in the United States, including Puerto Rico, St. Croix
and St. Thomas.
Mondelez had in June recalled some batches of its Honey Maid
Teddy Grahams Cinnamon Cubs Graham Snacks in the United States
after a flour supplier said there could be undeclared low levels
of peanut residue in the flour.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)