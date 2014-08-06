Aug 6 Mondelez International Inc said Wednesday its second- quarter profit rose on mid-single digit revenue growth of biscuits and candy businesses in North America.

Net income totaled $622 million, or 36 cents per share, up from $601 million, or 33 cents per share.

The company said it was reducing its 2014 organic net revenue growth target to 2 percent to 2.5 percent to reflect slower category growth. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)