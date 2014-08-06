UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 6 Mondelez International Inc said Wednesday its second- quarter profit rose on mid-single digit revenue growth of biscuits and candy businesses in North America.
Net income totaled $622 million, or 36 cents per share, up from $601 million, or 33 cents per share.
The company said it was reducing its 2014 organic net revenue growth target to 2 percent to 2.5 percent to reflect slower category growth. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far