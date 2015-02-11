SpaceX president says the company has no IPO plans
NEW YORK, May 3 Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX has no plans for an initial public offering, the company's president said on Wednesday.
Feb 11 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, reported a near 72 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales across all key markets fell.
Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $500 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.77 billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell about 7 percent to $8.83 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
ISTANBUL, May 3 Turkey will continue to take measures against threats from its southern borders with Syria and Iraq, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.