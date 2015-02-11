Feb 11 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, reported a near 72 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales across all key markets fell.

Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $500 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.77 billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell about 7 percent to $8.83 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)