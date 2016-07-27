(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 27 Oreo maker Mondelez
International Inc is fighting back against aggressive
rivals in North America after its share of the biscuit market
there declined in the second quarter, the company said on
Wednesday.
It also said it would launch its Milka brand chocolate into
China's $2.8 billion market, sparking questions from analysts
unsure about the timing of the move.
The announcement came as Mondelez reported that revenues had
declined for the 11th consecutive quarter due to weakness
outside of North America. Adjusted quarterly earnings still beat
analysts' expectations.
Mondelez shares fell 2.9 percent to close at $43.94.
"Mondelez has suffered from a general slowdown in consumer
demand for snacks across the globe, in particular in those
countries that were once shining beacons of hope - China, Brazil
and India," said Jack Skelly, food analyst for Euromonitor
International.
Promotions from Mondelez's biscuit rivals in North America
during the quarter hurt financial results, Chief Executive Irene
Rosenfeld told analysts on a conference call.
Investors keep a close eye on sales in the United States
because it is the largest biscuit market, and in April, Mondelez
warned that business had weakened as some of its biggest
customers were changing their merchandising policies.
The company has faced a shift in consumer tastes to
healthier foods that has prompted some retailers to provide less
shelf space for processed and sugary snacks such as biscuits.
"Some very aggressive trade spending from some of our
competition is not helping to grow the category, but we
certainly are responding," Rosenfeld said about Mondelez's North
American biscuit business.
Net income attributable to the company in the quarter rose
14.3 percent from a year earlier to $464 million, or 29 cents
per share. Excluding items, Mondelez earned 44 cents, topping
the average analyst estimate of 40 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's net revenue fell 17.7 percent to $6.3 billion,
below the average analyst estimate of $6.33 billion. In North
America, reported new revenues were nearly flat at $1.72
billion.
In China, Mondelez said its Milka chocolates and more than a
dozen products would hit shelves from September.
"China saw a 3 percent decline in chocolate confectionery
sales in 2015, a decline that is expected to continue in 2016,
which means that the company could arguably be entering the
market at the wrong time," Skelly said.
Four years ago, Mondelez entered China's gum market. Gum has
since grown into a $200 million business for Mondelez in China,
according to the company.
