BRIEF-W W Grainger says issued $400 million of 4.20% senior notes due 2047
* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing
Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, largely due to deconsolidation of its Venezuelan operations.
Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $548 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $7.27 billion, or $4.46 per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a $6.8 billion pretax gain from the spinoff of the company's coffee operations into a joint venture with Dutch group D.E. Master Blenders. (reut.rs/2ez8Mld)
Net revenue fell for the 12th straight quarter to $6.4 billion from $6.85 billion a year earlier.
