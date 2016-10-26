Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates, reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, largely due to deconsolidation of its Venezuelan operations.

Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $548 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $7.27 billion, or $4.46 per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $6.8 billion pretax gain from the spinoff of the company's coffee operations into a joint venture with Dutch group D.E. Master Blenders. (reut.rs/2ez8Mld)

Net revenue fell for the 12th straight quarter to $6.4 billion from $6.85 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)