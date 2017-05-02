May 2 Mondelez International Inc, the
world's second-largest confectionary company, reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by its cost-saving
programs and stronger sales in Latin America.
Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $630 million, or
41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from
$554 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 cents, topping
analysts' average estimate of 50 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolates maker said its net
revenue fell to $6.41 billion from $6.46 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)