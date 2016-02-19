Feb 19 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Oreo cookies, said it had received a "Wells" notice from the SEC in connection with an investigation related to a facility in India that the company acquired when it bought Cadbury.

The staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the regulator file an enforcement action against the company for violations of the books and records and internal controls provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (1.usa.gov/20J6nEy) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)