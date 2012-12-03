Dec 3 Mondelez International Inc said
on Monday that Sanjay Khosla, president of developing markets,
will retire in the spring of 2013.
Khosla, 61, will continue to work with the maker of Oreo
cookies and Cadbury chocolate through the end of the year as a
consultant.
The move comes two months after Mondelez started trading as
an independent snacks company following the spin-off of its
North American grocery business into Kraft Foods Group Inc
. Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld said she and Khosla
agreed that now was the right time for his retirement.
"Having built our developing markets business into the
growth engine of the company and a critical part of our global
portfolio, Sanjay and I have been discussing since last year the
best time for him to retire to pursue his passions for teaching,
writing and board work," said Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld.