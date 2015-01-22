BRUSSELS Jan 22 European Union antitrust
regulators have extended by one week a review of a plan by
Mondelez International and D.E. Master Blenders 1753 to
merge their coffee businesses.
The European Commission said it would decide by May 13
instead of May 6 whether to clear the deal. A preliminary review
showed that the merger might reduce competition in roast and
ground coffee as well as filter pads in Austria, France, Denmark
and Latvia.
The EU competition watchdog rejected earlier concessions
offered by the two companies. The Commission may approve the
deal or demand more substantial concessions.
The deal would bring together Mondelez's coffee brands such
as Carte Noire and Tassimo, and D.E. Master Blenders' L'OR,
Pilao and Senseo brands.
The Senseo and Tassimo systems compete with Nestle's
Nespresso and Dolce Gusto. D.E. Master Blenders is
owned by German investor Joh A Benckiser.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John Stonestreet)