April 19 Nelson Peltz, the billionaire behind
some of the most important deals in the global food industry,
has acquired stakes in Mondelez International Inc and
PepsiCo Inc, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.
The filing revived speculation that the activist investor
would push to merge the snack giants as he did with Mondelez
predecessors Kraft Foods and Cadbury. The news sent shares of
Mondelez and PepsiCo higher.
The often speculated-upon marriage between PepsiCo and
Mondelez would bring together salty snacks like Doritos and
Tostitos with sweets like Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies.
The resulting behemoth would have more than $100 billion in
revenue and $20 billion of operating earnings.
As of Dec. 31, Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP owned 3.93
million shares of PepsiCo and 19.4 million shares of Mondelez,
according to the filing. Based on Thursday's closing prices, the
value of the combined holdings would be $903.9 million.
But Trian has since increased its holdings, according to the
Wall Street Journal. Citing people familiar with the matter, the
paper said on Friday that the stakes were worth $2.7 billion.
PepsiCo said on Friday that it has held meetings with Trian
in recent weeks "to discuss and consider their ideas and
initiatives."
"Trian is a respected investor, and we look forward to
continuing constructive discussions with them," the company said
in a statement. It did not comment on the nature of the ideas or
discussions.
A Trian spokeswoman declined to comment.
Mondelez declined to comment on the Trian stake, but said it
was focused on "leveraging its advantaged category mix, leading
market positions and strong geographic footprint."
Shares of Mondelez, which used to be part of Kraft Foods
until last year, closed up 5.3 percent at $31.69 on the Nasdaq,
while PepsiCo closed up 1.9 percent at $82.77 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
RICH HISTORY
In Friday's filing, which represented Trian's holdings at
the end of last year, it said it had 19.4 million shares of
Mondelez, representing a 1.09 percent stake, and about 3.9
million shares, or 0.25 percent, of PepsiCo.
"We don't know anything specific about what Mr. Peltz is up
to ... but he has a history of helping value to rise to the
surface, which we're a big fan of," said Kevin Dreyer, a
portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds. Gabelli, based in Rye, New
York, owns shares of both companies among its $36 billion in
assets under management.
Peltz's influence was key in the spinoff of Dr Pepper
Snapple Group from Cadbury, Kraft's purchase of Cadbury,
and the subsequent breakup of Kraft into Mondelez and Kraft
Foods Group Inc.
He is also a board member at H.J Heinz, which just
agreed to be bought by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway
and has been active at Wendy's and Family
Dollar Stores Inc.
PepsiCo undertook a big initiative last year to turn around
its business, especially its North American drinks business
which has lost market share to that of Coca-Cola.
