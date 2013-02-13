BRIEF-China LNG Group says unit entered into a provisional agreement
* Unit, entered into provisional agreement with purchaser, an executive director and chairman of Co for purchase of property
Feb 13 Mondelez International Inc reported lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday, hurt by a decline in sales.
The company said net profit was $534 million, or 30 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to $830 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 36 cents per share.
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed