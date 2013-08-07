Aug 7 Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc dramatically raised its share repurchase authorization on Wednesday, three weeks after it was highlighted by activist investor Nelson Peltz.

The company is now authorized to buy back up to $6 billion of its stock through 2016, up from $1.2 billion under its previous authorization, it said. It expects to purchase $1 billion to $2 billion worth of stock annually.

The company also raised its dividend by 8 percent.