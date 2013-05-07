BRIEF-Far East Horizon updates medium term note and perpetual securities programme
* Update of US$4 billion medium term note and perpetual securities programme by Far East Horizon Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Mondelez International Inc reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday that were lower than a year earlier, before the company separated from Kraft Foods Group Inc.
The newly independent maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies said net income was $568 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $813 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $8.74 billion.
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 352.7 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net profit 129.8 million rgt