European shares inch lower as banks fall, energy boost fades
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 MONDI : * Jse: mnd - mnp - Mondi Group divests its interest in aylesford newsprint
holdings limited * Mondi group sold stake interest in the jointly owned aylesford newsprint
holdings limited to the martland holdings. * Mondi group says loss on disposal of its 50% interest in the company will be
approximately EUR71 million * Mondi group says estimated negative cash flow effect of this transaction will
be approximately EUR17 million
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Adds details, updates prices)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday, while investors cheered retailer Ocado's first international deal.