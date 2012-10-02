JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 MONDI : * Jse: mnd - mnp - Mondi Group divests its interest in aylesford newsprint

holdings limited * Mondi group sold stake interest in the jointly owned aylesford newsprint

holdings limited to the martland holdings. * Mondi group says loss on disposal of its 50% interest in the company will be

approximately EUR71 million * Mondi group says estimated negative cash flow effect of this transaction will

be approximately EUR17 million