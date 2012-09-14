(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South African paper maker
Mondi said on Friday it would pay 125 million euros
($161.34 million) in cash for Duropack's operations in Germany
and the Czech Republic to strengthen its corrugated packaging
market position in Europe.
The operations consist of two corrugated box plants,
consuming about 130,000 tonnes of container board annually and
one recycled container board mill capable of producing 105,000
tonnes a year, the company.
The acquisition will be funded from the group's existing
resources, Mondi said.
Mondi also said last month that it had secured
European Union regulatory approval for its $782 million purchase
of German packaging company Gardenia that will boost its
presence in consumer packaging.
The company's shares were up 2.09 percent at 83.68 rand as
of 0800 GMT.
($1 = 0.7748 euros)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)