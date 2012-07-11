* To pay 240 mln euros in cash
* To take on Nordenia debt worth 398 mln euros
* Deal bolsters its consumer packaging business
By David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, July 11 South Africa's Mondi Group
said it will buy German packaging firm Nordenia
International from Oaktree Capital, in a $782 million
deal that will give the paper maker a bigger presence in
consumer packaging.
Mondi, which has largely focused on emerging
markets with its $3.2 billion marketcap, said on Wednesday it
will buy 93.4 percent of Nordenia from private equity firm
Oaktree and other minority shareholders in a cash and debt deal.
Nordenia makes more than 90 percent of its revenues from the
packaging and components of consumer products such as pet food,
diapers and chocolate bars. It has operations across Europe,
North America and Asia, but draws nearly 60 percent of its sales
from Western Europe.
"Nordenia is an attractive business in its own right and it
has synergies with the much smaller consumer packaging business
that Mondi has," said Justin Jordan, an analyst with Jeffries in
London.
"The consumer packaging niche is growing structurally, more
rapidly than perhaps some areas within Mondi."
As the global paper industry struggles with overcapacity and
weak demand, Mondi, like its rivals, has been on a push to
diversify its business.
Consumer packaging contributed only about 5 percent of
Mondi's group revenue in the year to December 2011, according to
company reports.
Mondi said it would pay 240 million euros in cash and assume
398 million euros worth of Nordenia's debt, valuing the
acquisition at 638 million euros ($782 million).
The cash portion of the deal will be funded from 250 million
euros in new bank lending, Mondi said.
Mondi estimated the acquisition would lead to 15 million
euros in annual pre-tax cost synergies, and said it would be
able to keep its dividend policy unchanged.
The transaction is expected to be completed by the fourth
quarter of this year, subject to competition clearances.
Investment bank Rothschild acted as the adviser to
Mondi on the transaction.
Johannesburg-listed shares of Mondi were down 0.7 percent at
70.80 rand. Shares of the company are up 25 percent so far this
year, outperforming a 5 percent rise in Johannesburg's Top-40
index.