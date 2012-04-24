WARSAW, April 24 South African paper maker Mondi Ltd now owns a 93 percent stake in Polish paper maker Mondi Swiecie, or enough to be able to delist it, according to information from Mondi Ltd released by the subsidiary on Tuesday.

"The aim of Mondi (...) is to carry out a squeeze-out of Mondi Swiecie minority shareholders," Mondi Swiecie said in a statement, adding its South African parent would then seek to delist it from the Warsaw bourse.

Mondi needs to hold 90 percent of the shares in Mondi Swiecie to be able to commence the procedure of acquiring shares of those minority shareholders which did not respond to the initial bid, a spokeswoman from the parent company told Reuters.

Earlier in April, Mondi had to sweeten its offer to buy the 34 percent it did not already own in the Polish company to 72 zlotys ($22.43) per share from 69 zlotys.

Polish law also stipulates that necessary decisions leading to delisting are passed with 80 percent of votes in favour with shareholders representing at least half of the company's stake present. ($1 = 3.2101 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)