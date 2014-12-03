Dec 3 Mondo TV SpA :

* Executes new liense agreement in African market for free-TV broadcast in Namibia

* Says new license agreement is with Namibia Broadcsating Corporation (NBC) for broadcasting of 32 movies and number of TV series

* Says new agreement provides for right of transmission on free-tv channels in Namibia for unlimited number of runs in 3-year period