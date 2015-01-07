Jan 7 Mondo Tv SpA :

* Mondo TV Suisse S.A., a member of Mondo TV Group, executes new co-production agreement with Aurora World Corporation

* Co-production relates to fourth season of an animated TV series based on Yoohoo and Friends toy property

* The agreement sets around 50 percent participation by Aurora to production and sharing by two parties revenues deriving from the exploitation of series in all distribution channels

* Says series will be composed of 26 episodes about 11 minutes each, in 3D CGI, and is targeted for its debut at MipTV in Cannes on April 2015 for the launch of its distribution