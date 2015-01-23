BRIEF-Comvita says it is assessing Myrtle rust situation
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
Jan 23 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Says signs new license agreement with Alsumaria TV for transmission of animated programs in Middle East
* Says license is granted for 3 years in arabic language and includes non-exclusive satellite tv rights on Nilesat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
