BRIEF-Hella KGaA Hueck & Co successfully places corporate bond
* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CORPORATE BOND OVER 300 MILLION EUROS ON THE CAPITAL MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes with Nada Anime, a Taiwanese studio, framework agreement for its engagement in supply of pre-production services to company
* Nada Anime will realize preparatory designs to be used as models for animation of some series produced by Mondo TV
* The framework agreement will have a three years duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality-district court issued mandate on May 5 in lawsuit palm beach florida hotel and Office Building LP V. Nantucket Enterprises