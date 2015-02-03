BRIEF-Ausnutria Dairy Corp posts says qtrly profit attributable RMB65.0 million
* For three months ended 31 march 2017, group recorded revenue of RMB751.3 million, representing an increase of RMB174.8 million
Feb 3 Mondo TV SpA :
* Mondo TV Suisse SA and Abu Dhabi Media Company reaches agreement for production in next three years of nine animated TV series
* Nine animated TV series will have 52 episodes each of about 15 minutes length
* Abu Dhabi Media will contribute to budget by financing production in an amount equal to 50 pct of same
* The overall budget of production may not be less than $28 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For three months ended 31 march 2017, group recorded revenue of RMB751.3 million, representing an increase of RMB174.8 million
* Q1 revenue of 3.3 million naira versus 341.4 million naira year ago