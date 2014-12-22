BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22Mondo TV :
* Says it executed with MAK Macedonia TV a new license for the TV broadcast of the first season of Dinofroz in Greece
* Says the broadcasting agreement is for a period of 12 months up to Dec. 2015
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.