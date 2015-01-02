UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Scott Gottlieb FDA commissioner
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Jan 2 Mondo TV SpA :
* Signs licensing agreement with Shanghai Media Group for sale of rights of broadcasting in China of its library for 5 years
* Licensing fee is $ 1.15 million
* License relates to programs of classic library and new library Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
May 9 ClubCorp Holdings Inc is in advanced talks with activist investor FrontFour Capital Group LLC over a deal that would give it two directors on the U.S. golf club operator's board, according to people familiar with the matter.