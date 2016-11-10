PRAGUE Nov 10 Moneta Money Bank expects its results to be stronger than it had earlier expected going into at least the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said on Thursday after the bank announced it would pay out all its 2016 profit in dividend.

The bank reported a slight drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday but Spurny said the bank cut expenses and increased its balance sheet more than expected.

Moneta announced on Thursday it would pay 100-110 percent of 2016 net profit in dividend. It had said earlier this year during an initial public offering of shares that it planned to pay at least 70 percent of profit as dividends.

"Because we have better-than-expected results, and this situation will last further, at least into the fourth quarter, we decided to communicate the dividend policy now so that is comprehensible," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

He added he expected banking revenue to stabilise in the medium-term horizon.