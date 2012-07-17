BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 17 Monex Group said on Tuesday it will acquire all shares of Sony Bank Securities Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Bank Inc.
The Japanese online brokerage will pay 2.2 billion yen ($27.9 million) to Sony Bank for the stake and will make Sony Bank Securities its unit.
Sony Bank is a unit of Sony Financial Holdings. ($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses