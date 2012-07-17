TOKYO, July 17 Monex Group said on Tuesday it will acquire all shares of Sony Bank Securities Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Bank Inc.

The Japanese online brokerage will pay 2.2 billion yen ($27.9 million) to Sony Bank for the stake and will make Sony Bank Securities its unit.

Sony Bank is a unit of Sony Financial Holdings. ($1 = 78.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)