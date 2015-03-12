By Mitch Lipka
| March 12
March 12 Autopaying bills is a no-brainer. You
are never late with a payment, and you do not have to spend all
that time going through stacks of bills, filling out checks, and
then stuffing and stamping envelopes.
But Brent Cumberford learned the hard way that automatic
bill paying is not as simple as setting it up and walking away.
Last year, his natural gas was turned off because expected
automated payments were not made, a canceled subscription kept
getting paid and another canceled service automatically renewed
itself.
Cumberford, 32, who runs the personal finance site Vosa.com
(www.vosa.com) and splits his time between San Diego and
Calgary, resolved the natural gas situation without figuring out
what exactly went wrong (the bank and the utility blamed each
other) and got the automatic renewal credited back. But he is
still dealing with the subscription.
"The lesson I learned was that it's important to still track
automated payments," Cumberford says.
About 61 percent of Americans have set at least one bill to
pay automatically, says Eric Leiserson, a senior research
analyst for financial technology services company Fiserv Inc
.
The main reason consumers use autopay is to make sure bills
are paid on time. That is vital to their credit scores when it
comes to debts like car loans, credit card balances and
mortgages, but most other on-time payments are not recorded.
A recent study by credit reporting firm Experian Inc
, however, suggests that including positive utility
payment histories, which is not commonly done, could help
elevate the credit scores of millions of Americans. The report
also says people with thin credit histories would benefit from
having a richer record of payments made.
As much as automation can be a positive, there are plenty of
catches to be watch out for:
1. Changing accounts
If you decide to pay from a different account, be sure all
the changes are in place. Marketing consultant Peter Brooks, 56,
of Vallejo, California, says it was a big hassle to re-enter all
the payment information after he changed checking accounts.
2. Being short of funds when bills are paid
Not having enough money in the bank is a main reason not to
automate bill paying. If you have a bill set up to pay
automatically and you lack money to pay it, this could affect
your credit history as much as forgetting to mail in the check.
Being on time 99 percent of the time does not help you much, but
missing one payment could hurt your credit score for years.
3. Continued withdrawals even if you stop using the service
Monthly recurring charges for services can keep occurring
even if you asked for them to stop. A gym membership or
subscription set to be paid automatically every month could lag
a request to cancel. So it is vital to keep an eye out to see if
withdrawals persist after you have canceled a service, experts
say.
4. Inadvertently disengaging the automated payments by
making one manually
Bob Girolamo, 41, of Chicago, who runs the startup data and
statistics organizer Sorc'd (sorcd.com), learned that the
hard way. He says he made a manual payment for his health
insurance that disengaged the autopay. He did not notice the
missed payments until he received the cancellation notice.
5. Errant payments
Monitoring transactions is key to fixing errors. Greg
McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com, says
putting payment dates in an online calendar is one way to stay
on top of what payments should be going out. "With 24-7 online
and mobile account access, keeping tabs on your account is
easier than ever," he says. "Taking a matter of seconds each day
is all it takes."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)