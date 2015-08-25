(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Aug 25 Buddhism, which holds that
wealth is temporary and no path to happiness, might not sound
like the best source for money wisdom.
Not so, says Ethan Nichtern, the prominent Buddhist teacher,
who has written a new book, "The Road Home," on self-awareness
and spiritual seeking.
Money is unavoidable and it is people's attitude to it that
causes worry and stress, says Nichtern, who sat down with
Reuters to discuss how money fits into a spiritual approach to
the world.
Q: Can we escape our connection to money - or should we?
A: We need to have some kind of system for measuring how we
consume, produce, and share. So there will always be money in
any complex society. And any human who wants to pay the rent has
to learn the rules of budgeting.
But it's not just a necessary evil. Money can also be
spiritual or divine, by powering whatever positive activity you
want to engage in.
Q: You were raised in money-centric New York City. Did that
shape your views?
A: Growing up on the Upper West Side and in the East
Village, I certainly realized how important money was. It
determines so much of the structure of our world, and it also
brings so much stress along with it. Especially in New York,
people feel burdened by the need for the security and status
that money brings. That's why we all need to open up and have
this conversation. I've never had the (billionaire) Koch
Brothers in my class, though - that could be awkward.
Q: Why is money seen as the solution to all our problems?
A: In life, we are all wandering around in circles, thinking
that our next stop will be exactly what we have always been
looking for. But we never arrive - it's an illusion of an oasis.
It is the same thing with materialism: The idea that 'If I get
the right stuff, I will finally feel at home.' But we can never
acquire enough stuff.
Q: Why are we so dependent on something so abstract?
A: First money was gold coins, then it was paper, and at a
certain point it just became computer files. Money has become
more and more abstract, and we are basically just agreeing that
this is the way things are. But that doesn't make it any less
powerful. Even though it is abstract, we cling to it as part of
our identity.
Q: People's foremost money worry is retirement. How can we
deal with that anxiety?
A: Buddhism teaches about cause and effect. So by all means,
prepare for retirement. There is nothing wrong with that. But
the other way to look at it is, if the mind is insecure, then no
amount of money will ever make us feel safe. Even if you saved
$50 million, you would just worry about something else, like
getting cancer or having a car accident. Just try to remember
that everyone else on earth has a similar anxiety. Then you
won't feel so alone. So plan well, and then let go.
Q: How can people use money as a positive tool?
A: We are taught to use money in ways that isolate us. But
money is an exchange. If there was only one person in the world,
you could be a trillionaire, but it wouldn't even matter because
all that money would be worthless.
Think about how money connects you to other people. From a
Buddhist standpoint, you should think about how to use that
money to empower others.
Q: Any final messages about the possibilities of money?
A: You can be an awakened human being, and also make a
living at the same time. When people say money is dirty, then
they are just leaving it all to people who don't have any
spiritual practices or values. That is an abdication of our
responsibilities. Those of us with compassion actually need to
go deeper into these arenas. With money, we can empower some
very meaningful things in the world.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bill Rigby)