By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 15 In the middle of my last
vacation, I found myself calling the beach town library in a
panic, looking for books two and three of Trenton Lee Stewart's
popular "Mysterious Benedict Society" series. I thought it would
take my daughter a week to finish the first one. But she was so
entranced, she finished it in two days.
Yes, that's a humblebrag, but it's also a budget-minded
parent's nightmare: If those books weren't on the shelf at the
library, I was probably going to end up buying them at full
price - about $14 - because how can we not encourage our little
readers? They make us proud, but they chew through so many books
so quickly they could drive us to bankruptcy.
Having already gone through Harry Potter (seven used copies
cost me $28), my daughter has set her sights on the five Percy
Jackson books ($5 each new) and 13 Lemony Snickets ($6). I'm
secretly hoping she never discovers Nancy Drew (64 books in the
original series).
While this is hardly a new dilemma - my parents had to deal
with my own "Encyclopedia Brown" addiction - there are modern
tricks that make it easier than ever to manage the costs, and
not all of them require handing a kid an electronic device.
LIBRARY DILEMMA
My free borrowing options would seem to abound - I live in
Brooklyn and work in Manhattan - but big isn't always enough.
None of the 61 copies of the "Mysterious Benedict Society and
the Perilous Journey" owned by the dual library systems were on
shelves anywhere near me. The two boroughs have a handful of
e-books, but they are almost always checked out.
The answer is to plan in advance - a simple phone call or a
few clicks on a library website can get you exactly what you
want.
"You can be sitting talking to your daughter's teacher, and
if she suggests a book, you can pick up your phone, reserve it
and have it sent to your local library," says Michele McGraw, a
coordinating librarian for the Hennepin County Libraries in
Minneapolis. "Technology has made this much easier over time,
and people are more adept at using the tools."
A BOOK IS A CLICK AWAY
In the past, borrowing a book on an ereader was a multi-step
process that involved plugging the device into a computer. But
new options from Overdrive, which provides lending technologies
to libraries, allow a book to be wirelessly transmitted to many
devices.
On a laptop, you can just click on your selection from your
library's website, put in your card number, and the book
automatically pops up in its own reader. On a mobile device, you
first download an Overdrive app, then click through to your
library's Web catalog.
"All you need is a connection and a library card," says
Steve Potash, the chief executive officer of Overdrive.
The number of copies is still limited, though, because
publishers treat library ebooks the same as physical books,
meaning only one person can check out a copy at a time. But at
the New York Public Library, the staff assesses data every day,
even on weekends, and can buy copies when there are too many
holds on one book.
Nationally, more money than ever is going toward juvenile
books as demand grows. In New York, downloads of juvenile books
jumped from 5 percent of all digital circulation in 2011 to 17
percent in 2012.
"I understand when you really just want to read that title,
and there's a long hold list, it can be frustrating," says
Michael Santangelo, electronic resources coordinator for the
NYPL and the Brooklyn Public Library.
More school libraries will be coming online this fall, says
Overdrive's Potash. The company is working with more than 4,000
U.S. schools now, and by the time school starts he says that 25
percent of students will have access to digital reading
material.
COMMUNITY SWAPPING
In some communities, you can find innovative used book
stores like John Martosella's trio of Book Swap Cafes in the New
Jersey towns of Haddonfield, Medford and Ship Bottom. His
customers don't just browse, they come in with a couple of
titles and get credits for each one they swap. He says 75
percent of his business consists of parents looking for
children's books, and he has many families he counts as
regulars.
Schools and parent organizations may sponsor books swaps.
And there are online sites that allow trading, like
Bookmooch.com, paperbackswap.com and Titletrader.com, though
selection and availability are limited. You can rent books from
booksfree.com, but that might not save much, as the regularly
monthly subscription fee is $14.99 for a two-books-at-a-time
plan.
Ebooks are more difficult, and sometimes impossible, to
trade. None of the "Mysterious Benedict" books are lendable, for
instance. For titles that are, you can try out a site like
eBookFling or Booklending.com.
As for me and my fast-reading daughter, our luck was good:
The vacation library had the Benedict books. While my daughter
raced through volumes two and three, I picked up the first one -
and it took me the rest of my vacation to finish it.