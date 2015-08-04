(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Lauren Young
NEW YORK Aug 4 Warren Buffett and Bill Gates
have nothing on Jacob Fugger, a German financier during the
Renaissance who monopolized the silver business, became the
banker of kings, convinced the papacy to legalize moneylending
and paved the way for today's bond market.
At the height of his career in the 16th century, Fugger
(rhymes with "cougar") accumulated a fortune amounting to a
significant portion of Europe's economic activity. And, yet, few
people have ever heard of him.
A new book about Fugger, "The Richest Man Who Ever Lived,"
includes the money lessons for investors. Below is an edited
interview with the book's author, Greg Steinmetz, who is a
securities analyst and former journalist in New York.
Q. What impact did Fugger make on the long-term world of
money?
A. Before Fugger came along, Christians could not legally
charge interest on loans. That's why the Jews were the
moneylenders. It's in the Book of Luke that one should loan
without expecting anything in return. The church enforced that.
Christian lenders such as the Medicis got around this by
calling interest a penalty or handling fee. It made lending
cumbersome.
Fugger said enough of that. He orchestrated a lobbying
campaign with the Vatican. The pope came around and said if you
are a lender taking risks, it is fair to charge interest.
Q. What money lessons can we learn from Fugger?
A. Fugger had nerves of steel. Although he had great
instincts, those instincts were always backed by superior
information. He was one of the first businessmen north of the
Alps to use modern accounting - he always had a firm grasp of
the numbers. He could see the big picture better than any of his
competitors. Investors today don't look at the numbers, let
alone the footnotes of a 10-K, an annual report of a company's
revenue and profits..
In addition, Fugger did not bail out at the first sign of
trouble. The most common mistake that investors make is to sell
low and buy high.
Finally, he could always add value for his customers. He
made himself indispensable. That kept him in the game.
Q. What was his biggest money mistake?
A. There are a few failures. Some shipping deals didn't work
out. The King of Spain raised money from investors to send a
fleet to India. Fugger invested in the venture, and the ships
never came back. He got the big things right, though.
The interesting thing about him is he just went from success
to success. A rival of his had a bank - he was in mining like
Fugger was - but he made a disastrous attempt to corner the
mercury market and ended up dying in debtors' prison.
Q. Would Fugger have been a good hedge fund manager?
A. Some people just have a gift for making money. He had the
gift. The first large investment he made was not only with his
money and family's money, but also with money from friends. How
he convinced them that an unproven entity could make a massive
bet on Austrian silver is beyond me.
He must have had a tremendous ability to instill confidence
in people. Unfortunately, he didn't leave a diary. The evidence
I relied on is fragmentary, including his accounting statements
and letters to customers and creditors.
Q. Did he actually enjoy his money?
A. Fugger had the biggest house in Augsburg, Germany, wore
furs and got driven around in coach with 12 horses. It was
important to make show of wealth to demonstrate to customers and
lenders that he had a lot of money.
There was a perception game in those days that symbols
mattered more than they do today. You couldn't look at a proxy
and see he owned 100 percent of a company. The outward trappings
of wealth mattered a great deal.
Q. What was Fugger's life like?
A. He worked all the time, but for him, like Buffett, work
was fun. Buffett says he tap dances to work every day because he
loves it. I don't know for sure, but Fugger was made of the same
stuff. He worked until his dying breath in 1525 at the age of
66.
