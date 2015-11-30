(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Mitch Lipka
Nov 30 If you end up with a massive money
hangover after the five-day holiday shopping mania that
stretches from Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday to Cyber
Monday, the antidote is Giving Tuesday.
The one-day charitable giving promotion - hashtag
#GivingTuesday on social media - was launched in 2012 to
galvanize people around a less gluttonous pursuit.
Since most charities generate the vast majority of their
contributions at the end of the year, Giving Tuesday opened the
door to a more organized effort on a specific day that any
organization could step into. And it worked.
While still in its early stages compared to its retail
counterparts, Giving Tuesday has already produced spectacular
results for many non-profits. That has led more than 30,000
organizations in 68 countries, from non-profits to corporations
to governments, to participate. And the hashtag was mentioned
more than 750,000 times on Twitter in 2014.
Reuters spoke with the founder of Giving Tuesday, Henry
Timms, who is executive director of New York City's 92nd Street
Y (a prominent cultural and community center).
Q: Why do you think Giving Tuesday has caught on?
A: It speaks to the most American of values. America is the
most generous country in the world. Giving Tuesday was a
beneficiary of that strand of DNA. It spoke to a sense of a lot
of people around the holidays that we need to ritualize how we
think of others. And you never need more than six words to
explain what giving Tuesday is: Black Friday, Cyber Monday,
Giving Tuesday.
Q: How much do you have to do to keep Giving Tuesday going?
A: The success of Giving Tuesday has been with the partners
around the country and around the world. That's the real engine
behind Giving Tuesday. We've seen a lot of local strategies
starting to develop. The secret sauce of Giving Tuesday has been
community. The reason it has grown is because the Giving Tuesday
community has found a way to do it quite publicly.
Q: Do you think it could have come to fruition if there was
no Twitter or Facebook?
A: I think it has been critical. We sometimes get a bit too
obsessive about social media as an end unto itself. Giving
Tuesday has technology as an engine, but it is driven by
humanity.
Technology allows that network to grow. It's simply
providing a catalyst and a link for people to do good things in
the world at a greater scale. The most powerful way to raise
money is to have a friend ask a friend. Increasingly we see
peer-to-peer movements taking place. We see the shift from
donors to owners. We have to create things that leave space for
people to give their own touch. They've made it more about their
cause, their community, the things that matter most.
Q: Do you think the idea of Giving Tuesday has changed
giving patterns and brought in any new giving?
A: It's a big opportunity. It's really interesting to see
how technology is going to shift giving. Facebook is now
experimenting with giving. That could be transformative. There
are new apps coming out relative to Giving Tuesday.
Q: What is your feeling about Giving Tuesday as a year-round
venture rather as a once a year counterpart to Black Friday and
Cyber Monday?
A: We've certainly seen people use other Tuesdays throughout
the year. It has been really amazing. Lots of organizations on
Giving Tuesday are trying new ways of engaging.
