By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 29As any parent knows, most
children seem to be wired for one thing: Getting, getting,
getting.
Then there are kids like Kai Martin.
The 9-year-old Arizonan is counting down to the holidays
with a special kind of Advent calendar: Every day in December he
is putting a food item in a box, which will be delivered to a
local shelter at Christmas.
Some of that generous nature comes from Kai himself. But he
is also being hard-wired for giving by his mom, Shannon Bodnar.
Just as her own parents inspired her to give - taking her along
on trips to give holiday toys to families in need, when she was
just 7 - she is now coding the philanthropic instinct into her
own child's brain.
"He has always been a philanthropic kid," said Bodnar, a
technology marketer in Chandler, Arizona. "I am excited to see
what kind of charitable adult he will become."
Fostering children's charitable impulses helps boost their
wellness and self-esteem by showing them they can make a
difference in someone's life, according to Carol Weisman, author
of "Raising Charitable Children." It also helps them develop
leadership skills, which are likely to serve them well in their
personal and professional lives, Weisman said.
Researchers say that by making philanthropy a habit early
in life, while the brain is still developing, we can establish
neural pathways that persist into adulthood.
"The path to doing this is to help them have experiences of
generosity that they internalize as lasting changes in their
brains," said Dr. Rick Hanson, a psychologist and author of the
book "Hardwiring Happiness."
That means thinking about it, talking about it and repeating
it, so that a generous instinct becomes second nature. Like a
finicky plant, it needs the right conditions to thrive.
That is where parents come in: Kids whose parents discuss
giving with them are 20 percent more likely to give themselves,
according to one study by the University of Indiana's Lilly
Family School of Philanthropy.
Parents certainly seem to be doing our part: 87 percent of
kids report that their parents encouraged them to give away toys
or clothes, according to the 2016 Parents, Kids & Money survey
by Baltimore-based money managers T. Rowe Price. And 69
percent were encouraged to give cash to charity, as well.
But, as any parent also knows, getting kids to do as they
are told is akin to pushing a recalcitrant donkey. Here is some
advice to successfully plant seeds of philanthropic behavior:
1. Use the holidays as a teachable moment.
The end of the year is when families do much of their annual
giving. "Tell kids how much money you have to give away, and
then discuss what causes are important to you as a family," said
Weisman. "If the children are very small, maybe even use
Monopoly money."
2. Make sure they see family giving.
These days, much of your charity may be done through
credit-card donations or automatic withdrawals, which your kids
might not witness. Rectify that by involving them in the process
and having them click on that donation button themselves,
advises Weisman.
3. Make a mindfulness practice out of it.
If your child gives a buck to a homeless person and then
immediately forgets about it, you probably have not fostered any
long-lasting habit. So have your child think not only about what
good that dollar will do, but how the act of giving made them
feel. "Neurologically, this simple practice - taking only half a
dozen seconds or longer - will increase the encoding of
generosity," said Hanson.
4. Start with giving time.
Obviously young children do not have much money of their
own, so begin cultivating the charitable impulse by having
children give of their time.
Shannon Bodnar sits down every year and talks with son Kai
about which causes they feel strongly about, so they can start
allocating their volunteer time. "Then you can start talking
about giving money as well - such as fundraising or donating a
portion of their allowance," Bodnar said.
5. Go beyond the holidays.
While Bodnar may have provided the initial spark for giving,
Kai has taken it to bonfire levels - and not just at Christmas
time, either.
His birthday is in the spring, and he has refused gifts for
the last four years, instead asking people to donate to the
local leukemia and lymphoma society. Using the charitable
fundraising site Crowdrise, he has amassed a total of $6,700.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Andrew Hay)