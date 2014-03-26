By Mitch Lipka
| NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 Not all coffee is created -
or brewed - equally.
Caffeine levels in coffee can vary sharply, which means it
matters where you go if you are looking for a pick-me-up.
And that matters to a lot of people. More than 80 percent of
U.S. adults identify themselves as coffee drinkers, according to
the National Coffee Association.
Go for the cheap stuff and you are likely not to get much
buzz for your buck. You will get more caffeine for the price at
most high-end coffee establishments, and you can replicate what
they are doing at home on the cheap.
It is difficult to say exactly how much caffeine there is in
any particular cup of coffee unless you send it off to a lab.
But for people wanting to weigh cost against impact when it
comes to their morning coffee - or afternoon fix or after-dinner
beverage - there is some data to go by.
WHAT YOU GET
For a medium cup of coffee, which ranges from 12 to 16.8
fluid ounces (33.5 to 50 cl) at various coffee shop chains, you
are going to get the most caffeine from Starbucks - 330
milligrams of caffeine for its standard Pike Place roast,
according to data from the companies and information compiled by
the Center for Science in the Public Interest. But it will also
cost you the most on average at about $2.
A $1.80 brew from Dunkin' Donuts has 178 milligrams
of caffeine. At McDonald's, the typical $1 cup of joe
packs 133 milligrams while Panera Bread Co's coffee
costs about $2 and has 189 milligrams.
The convenience store chain Cumberland Farms
offers a 99-cent coffee that has 220 milligrams of caffeine. The
chain also offers a free caffeine booster with another 40
milligrams along with other condiments.
If you make your coffee at home, you have control over the
caffeine content as well as the price. Depending on the amount
of coffee used and the brand, a 12-ounce cup brewed at home
could run you as little as about a dime and deliver 150
milligrams or more of caffeine. Expect to pay at least twice
that for a premium brand's bean.
Keurig Green Mountain Inc, which makes single-serve
brewing systems, says caffeine content in a single K-cup can
range from 75 to 150 milligrams for an eight-ounce cup of
coffee. While K-cup prices vary significantly by brand and size
of package, a price of about 50 cents per serving is
representative of what is available in U.S. grocery stores.
While instant coffee is hardly on anyone's best taste list,
it is cheap - also in the neighborhood of a dime a cup - and can
pack some serious caffeine, with 148 milligrams in a serving of
Folgers Instant, a product of the J M Smucker Co, for
example.
VALUE PROPOSITION
Coffee beans themselves - even those from the same plant -
can have a range of caffeine content, says Emma Bladyka, coffee
science manager for the Specialty Coffee Association of America.
You can get a cheap bean (robusta) that packs a lot of
caffeine, but it is not likely to taste that good. For a better
bean, such as arabica, caffeine content is influenced by how you
brew it. Coffee experts say the caffeine count between different
types of roasts is minimal. And, contrary to popular belief, a
darker roast coffee does not always have more caffeine.
"Weak coffee - brewed with too little coffee per amount of
water - will have a lower level of caffeine, and a properly
brewed cup of coffee will be higher," says Bladyka.
Most upscale coffee houses use a coffee-to-water ratio that
tends to deliver both a rich taste and, by having more coffee in
the mix, plenty of caffeine.
For anyone who wants to follow the caffeinated lead of
Starbucks, spokeswoman Linda Mills says the key in delivering
consistency and a high level of caffeine is a formula outlined
by the Specialty Coffee Association of America - two tablespoons
of coffee per six ounces of filtered water.
MORE THAN JUST CAFFEINE
Consumer psychologist Michal Ann Strahilevitz, a marketing
professor at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, says
drinking coffee for many is less about caffeine content and more
about ritual.
"It is an escape. It is a luxury. It is a break, even if we
are drinking it while working at our desk," she says. "Sure, we
are addicted to that caffeine buzz as well. But even for the
most serious of caffeine addicts, coffee preferences are more
about taste, ambiance and ritual than the caffeine bang for
one's buck."
Suburban Chicago marketing company owner Mary Kay Russell,
55, says she brews her own coffee to keep down costs, but still
goes to Starbucks - where she once worked - for a regular
indulgence.
Her tip for those who drink iced coffee and want to save:
order a large black coffee with no ice and bring it home and put
it in the refrigerator. You'll end up way more coffee than you
would have gotten had you gotten the iced version with milk at
the shop.
