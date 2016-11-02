(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 2 When it comes to love, money has
nothing to do with it. Right?
Not so fast.
After all, they don't call it a "meet market" for nothing.
The dating world is, in fact, its own market, with complex
economic judgments taking place all the time.
That is according to Dr. Marina Adshade, an economics
professor at the University of British Columbia and author of
the book "Dollars & Sex," which examines the relationship
between money and love.
"Dating markets don't have currency, so they depend on other
mechanisms to operate, much like a barter system," Adshade said.
"It all depends on what you are bringing to the table. Some of
those qualities might be age or attractiveness - and some are
financial."
Indeed, just go on popular dating sites such as Match.com,
and one of the criteria for winnowing down potential matches is
annual income. You can look for someone who makes $50,000 a
year, or $75,000, or $100,000.
So, does that matter? Well, in one study published in the
Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, which crunched data
from a popular Chinese online-dating website, male profiles with
the highest income levels got 10 times more visits than the
lowest.
Another study, co-authored by famed behavioral economist Dan
Ariely, uncovered similar online-dating preferences.
"Men and women prefer a high-income partners over low-income
partners," the authors wrote in the journal Quantitative
Marketing and Economics. "This income preference is more
pronounced for women."
The takeaway: As much as we like to think we are beyond the
days of Jane Austen, when suitors were evaluated largely based
on how much money they brought in - the famous Mr. Darcy in
"Pride & Prejudice" was worth "Five thousand a year!" - money
can be critical in our romantic lives.
"Someone's income will almost always factor into the
equation," says Douglas Kobak, a financial planner in
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
"When you are becoming serious, you need to consider what
your partner is bringing to the table besides love and a good
time. The question becomes one about the potential to earn the
income needed to build wealth and live a lifestyle you want."
ECONOMIC JUDGMENTS
Just think about the numerous economic judgments we are
making while dating online. First off, we are essentially
estimating our own value (which may or may not be accurate),
Adshade notes. At the same time we are estimating others' value,
and whether they are likely to respond - or whether they are
"out of our league."
Then we are weighing interested suitors against the
"opportunity costs" that there may be other, 'better' options
still out there. And we make these judgments against the
backdrop that we are all, sadly, depreciating assets. Wait too
long for an ideal person, and you could miss out on quality
matches, who will eventually be snapped up themselves.
There are also competing economic theories at work. Are you
looking for someone relatively similar in qualities like income
and education ("market theory")? Or are you looking for someone
sufficiently different from yourself, that you both gain from
the union ("economic trade theory")?
One note to remember: Annual income is just one financial
data point, and probably not even the most important one. In
terms of long-term economic security, it is better to partner
with someone who makes $50,000 annually but lives below their
means, than someone who makes $100,000 a year but spends wildly
and racks up debt.
"Money itself is not nearly as important as are money
habits," says Robert Braglia, a financial planner in New York.
Adshade's key advice for would-be romantics: Broaden the
criteria you are looking for in a mate. If you are solely
looking for a man who is over 6'2" and makes six figures
annually, you have instantly gone from a "thick" market - one
with literally millions of people - to a "thin" one, with few
remaining options. Indeed, the tall, rich guy with a full head
of hair is probably off the market already, she says.
Instead, devote yourself to a more "exhaustive" search that
includes a wider variety of income levels, she advises. It will
take more time to sift through that broader pool, but that is
better than "artificially reducing the size of your search
sample," she says. "That is the biggest mistake."
