(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Geoff Williams
Oct 4 Though it's relatively rare, there are
ways to break a prenup.
Agreements are just agreements, after all, says Paul
Talbert, a matrimonial lawyer in New York. "The most common way
is paperwork mistakes," adds Talbert.
He's had clients come in to divorce and produce a copy of
their prenuptial agreements. A form wasn't filled out correctly,
and the prenup is derailed, says Talbert.
There are no statistics on how many prenuptial agreements
are made a year, says Randall M. Kessler, a divorce lawyer in
Atlanta, but he estimates that half of high-net-worth marriages
have prenups. And, he says, "Overall, I'd say prenups are ten
times more common than they were 20 years ago, when I started
practicing. It's not taboo anymore."
Whether you can break a prenup depends mostly on where you
live, as laws and judicial tradition vary by state. Beyond
geography, what matters is how the agreement is drafted.
Prenups usually specify a division of assets, should a
couple divorce down the road, and the reason for drafting one is
that one or both parties want to protect the wealth they had
coming into the marriage.
Frequently, prenups also dictate how much alimony an
ex-spouse will receive if there is a divorce, and sometime
detail the amount of child support as well. But since these are
private agreements, anything goes.
Kessler knows of cases in which the prenup stated that
in-laws aren't allowed to visit more than once a month.
David Steerman, a family law attorney in Philadelphia, has
heard of cases with clauses, "where if you gain more than 10
pounds, that can be cause for divorce, or if you change your
hair color, you might be rewarded extra in a prenup."
Steerman thinks that might not get very far in court, but he
notes, "I have done some agreements with an infidelity clause."
If the marriage breaks up due to an affair, the cheater has
to pay even more to the other spouse.
So if you're regretting that prenup, here are some
situations that might make your prenup null and void.
1. Your spouse wasn't honest about assets.
You may think outright fraud should be enough to break any
legal agreement, but it can still be tough to overturn a prenup
based on fraud. In New York, for example, even if a spouse hides
a few million dollars in a bank account, that may not be enough,
says Talbert. It depends on intent. If someone is worth $100
million and they don't report $3 million, the court probably
won't see that as a big deal.
But if someone says they're worth $400,000 and doesn't
report $3 million, that may not go over well with the judge.
R. Scott Downing, a family law attorney in Dallas, Texas,
had a client who was able to get her prenup overturned after a
court ruled her husband had community property worth millions
that he hadn't disclosed to his wife.
One of the husband's downfalls was that he had given his
wife a revised prenup on their wedding day. When she said she
wanted to call her attorney, he lied, saying that her attorney
had said it was okay to sign it.
"People need to know that if you're going to promise
somebody a complete disclosure in a prenup, you'd better give it
to them," says Downing.
2. You were coerced into signing the prenup.
"Literally, you'd have to have a gun next to your head,"
says Steerman, who finds coercion difficult to prove. "I've
never had a case in over 23 years of practicing family law where
a client claimed coercion or duress."
Steerman says even if a bride was told as she walked down
the aisle that she needed to sign a prenup or the wedding would
be called off, it would not be considered duress.
Inconvenient or rude, perhaps, but not enough to overturn a
legal agreement in Pennsylvania.
But in New Jersey, where Steerman also practices, he says
that a prenup case involving coercion would have a much better
chance at being overturned.
3. There are unenforceable conditions.
By unenforceable, think repugnant. Such as if your prenup
says that your ex won't provide child support. "It would have to
shock the conscience and be something that no person in their
right mind would agree to," says Heidi Opinsky, a divorce
attorney in Connecticut. "There's a very high bar."
Still, it happens.
Silvana Raso, a family law attorney in Englewood Cliffs, New
Jersey, had one client with a prenup that said she had to move
out in a certain number of days in the event of divorce.
Meanwhile, the couple had a child.
"He wanted to move the girlfriend in the house, and he
wanted to chase the mother and newborn out of the house," says
Raso. She was able to get the court to agree that the mother and
baby needed more time to find a place to stay.
Raso had another case in which a wife agreed to take no
alimony, but, then, during her marriage, she developed a mental
illness and was not able to support herself. Raso was able to
get the courts to agree to break the prenup, much to the
husband's chagrin.
"I've never met a spouse who wanted to pay alimony," says
Raso. "Nobody feels it's fair."
(Follow us @ReutersMoney or here.
Editing by Beth Pinsker Gladstone, Jeffrey Benkoe and Claudia
Parsons)