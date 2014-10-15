By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 If work hell exists, then
Amanda Larrinaga experienced something like it a couple of years
ago.
The start-up consultant from Missoula, Montana, was staring
at a gigantic stack of nine months' worth of receipts.
That meant her immediate future was going to be one big
expense-report nightmare: scanning, filing and coding; defending
claims; and wrestling with maddening reimbursement systems that
drove her into fits of expletive-spewing rage.
As the process stretched into days, she felt like she was
losing her marbles.
"I cried, I had some wine, I called my mother," remembers
Larrinaga, 28. "It was so traumatic."
Larrinaga eventually emerged from expense-report hell but
remembers how harrowing it was.
Indeed, the whole process is so despised that 18 percent of
employees would agree to take out the company trash if it meant
they would never have to file an expense report again, according
to a survey of small businesses by expense-management firm
Concur. Heck, 10 percent would even agree to scrub the toilets.
That begs the question: Why do people hate it so much? And
why are we all so bad at getting it done?
"People in general are overwhelmed by the clerical
responsibilities in their life, and that includes expense
reports," says Gary Belsky, co-author of the book "Why Smart
People Make Big Money Mistakes - and How To Correct Them".
"The irony is that when we are on expense accounts, we tend
to buy and spend much more because we think of it as someone
else's money," Belsky says, "and that only increases the number
of transactions we have to eventually account for."
That in turn increases the number of potential screw-ups.
Just think of all the things that can go wrong along the path to
reimbursement.
Nearly half of employees say they have lost receipts, for
instance, according to the Concur survey. And 36 percent admit
to forgetting what expenses are for.
Meanwhile, almost 60 percent fessed up to making mistakes on
their expense reports in the previous year, and more than a
third of people screwed up five times or more in that time.
So how can we get over our existential dread of expense
reports?
FIND AN APP THAT WORKS FOR YOU
Technological advances mean that you have less of an excuse
to groan about documentation.
Amanda Larrinaga, for instance, went with a service called
Shoeboxed. For her business, Modern Entrepreneur, she just dumps
her receipts into an envelope, lets Shoeboxed scan them, and
then has her assistant handle the process from there.
Many smartphone apps let you take snapshots of receipts and
get the reimbursement process started right away. Expensify is
among the most popular, with features like automatically
importing credit-card transactions and letting you create and
file expense reports right from your phone.
DO IT EVERY WEEK
By putting off expense reports, you are only compounding the
problem. "People need to get in the habit of doing their
expenses every week for a half-hour or an hour," says Belsky.
It needs to be something you do all the time, like going to
the gym or the doctor, he says. "Then, if you don't have
corporate expenses to file that week, you get a free hour for
yourself."
DELEGATE
If the whole process makes you want to scream, then consider
having someone else do it. If you are an executive, that should
be easy enough.
"Company founders are often terrible at little details like
that, so have an assistant or project manager help support you,"
says Larrinaga.
But even if you are low on the corporate pecking order,
there are still options. Virtual assistants are for hire 24/7 at
sites like TaskRabbit. Give potential hires one minor receipt to
expense as a test, and if it goes well, then you can start
farming it out all the time.
STICK TO CREDIT CARDS
Whip out the plastic whenever possible. That way, if you
happen to lose any physical documentation, then a restaurant or
hotel, or the credit-card company itself, can usually just dig
it back up.
San Francisco entrepreneur David Barrett found that out the
hard way. At a previous job, he had taken a 30-day trip to India
with five colleagues and ended up filing expense reports for
every one of them. That, of course, meant tons of receipts.
"Nearly all the receipts were in cash, scrawled on slips of
paper, in a variety of Indian languages," he remembers.
Barrett became so shell-shocked by the whole experience that
he left the company and went on to found Expensify. To this day,
though, he still sounds emotionally shaken over his first
expense-report adventure.
"I expected it to be bad," he says. "But nothing could have
prepared me for the sheer horror."
(Editing by Lauren Young, Beth Pinsker and Lisa Von Ahn)