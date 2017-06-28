(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK, June 28(Reuters) -
Picture it: 40 picturesque acres nestled in Wisconsin lake
country.
That is the ideal getaway the grandfather of Chicago
financial planner Tim Obendorf's wife built around 50 years ago.
Then the property passed to the next generation, with ownership
shared by four people.
Now they are thinking about the next generation: 11
potential owners.
Without the right planning, that paradise could turn into
hell.
As brothers, sisters, parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and
grandparents gather this summer at family homes to go hiking,
canoeing or swimming, there will also be arguments over
schedules, property taxes or mortgage costs, and upkeep duties,
along with the thousand other matters that come with shared
homeownership.
"Whenever a number of families are under the same roof,
conflicts are going to arise," said Jill Shipley, managing
director of family dynamics for Abbot Downing, a division of
Wells Fargo that handles high-net-worth families and
foundations.
That is why Obendorf's family has already logged a couple of
family meetings. "It's never going to be perfect, but you have
to decide you value the place, more than the hassles of working
through family issues," said Obendorf.
It is not surprising that vacation homes have become a point
of contention. Many vacation homeowners are baby boomers: They
possess the bulk of the nation's assets and are projected to
hold over 50 percent by 2020, according to a study by the
Deloitte Center for Financial Services. They are now beginning
to retire as they hit their 60s and 70s.
The potential problems are plentiful: Is the place big
enough for everybody? Who gets it on July 4th weekend? Do they
split costs equally? Who cleans up, handles repairs, or stocks
the fridge?
And the big one: When the owners eventually pass on - who
gets the place?
How can families get the most out of shared vacation
properties this summer, without either going broke or killing
each other? Some tips from the experts:
* Draw up a calendar.
Just like season tickets for a sports team, some dates will
be in high demand. So if the property is not big enough to
handle multiple families at once - or, let's face it, you just
do not get along - pick your spots. "Establish a rotating
lottery each year, and allow each family member to pick their
respective dates," suggests Kevin Reardon, a financial planner
in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
* Write down a policy.
Everyone has different opinions of what a getaway should be,
so hash it out and put it all down on paper. One key item:
Whether ongoing costs like property taxes, homeowner's
association dues and repairs are split equally, or allocated
based on usage.
* Create an opt-out.
A sure way to guarantee family resentment: One member being
forced into an arrangement they do not want. If a family cottage
is being passed to the next generation, allow an escape hatch
that permits one member's share to be bought out by their
siblings. After all, not everyone might be able to use the
property to the same extent, especially if they have moved far
away.
* Bring in a pro.
Siblings, of course, do not always get along. In fact, 15
percent of adult siblings report arguing over money, according
to a new survey from Ameriprise Financial (bit.ly/2sNIa90).
To make sure everyone is heard, bringing in a trained
facilitator is probably your best bet, advises Shipley.
* Have the discussion now.
"I have been in many family meetings where the kids ask, 'I
wonder what mom and dad would have wanted?'" says Shipley. So if
you are fortunate enough that the family matriarch and patriarch
are still around, arrange a family meeting and find out what
they envision for the property in the decades to come.
Maybe they want it to stay in the family, as a legacy for
the grandkids. Or maybe, because of family circumstances like
far-flung siblings, it would be wiser to just sell the property
and split the proceeds.
*Set up a trust.
One way to take future financial squabbles out of the
equation altogether: If families have the resources, they should
create a trust to "fund the maintenance and ongoing use of the
property in perpetuity," says Shipley. "That is one solution to
reduce conflict, and keep the property in the family for
generations."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Dan Grebler)