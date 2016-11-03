(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 3Writers need good stories to
stoke their fiction. What better way to get material than a
crazy first job?
For Reuters' "First Jobs" series, we talked to a few
successful American authors about the jobs that got them started
on the path to literary stardom.
James Patterson
Author: Along Came a Spider, 1st To Die, Kiss the Girls
First job: Hospital psych aide
"I had grown up in a small town with not a lot of exposure
to the world, and then I got a job as a psych aide at McLean
Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts. It was a real chance to grow
up and meet different kinds of people. All sorts of windows and
doors started opening up for me.
"My job was basically to talk to people. At first I worked
maximum security, where sometimes the patients could get
violent, and you had to take them to the 'Quiet Room'. Then I
started working the adolescent floors, where I met a lot of kids
with drug issues or parent problems. I was like their big
brother.
"The only place I didn't like working was the one ward
filled with people who had lobotomies. I found that very
difficult.
"That hospital was also where I started reading like crazy.
Often I had the 11 pm to 7 am shift, and I would just read,
read, read - I got up to a novel a day, that I bought from used
bookstores in Cambridge. Soon after that I started scribbling
stories.
"The poet Robert Lowell was a patient there once in a while.
A few of the other aides were English majors, so we would just
sit in his room for hours and he would talk about his poetry.
Some nights I would come home from work and feel like I was
flying, because I was so exhilarated from moments like that."
Jonathan Safran Foer
Author: Here I Am, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,
Everything Is Illuminated
First job: Jewelry store
"I worked behind the counter at my dad's jewelry store in a
Maryland mall. I also replaced watch batteries, which sounds
mundane but is a actually bizarrely complicated thing to do. I
remember I had a big crush on a girl at the time, and I used to
etch her initials into everybody's watches.
"I also sold jewelry, and I had a whole sales pitch worked
out. If a customer wondered if they really needed something, I
would say, 'The real question is: Do you want a family heirloom
for your children or grandchildren?' I was too young to realize
what a jerk I was.
"That place was a real Petri dish of humanity, a very rich
psychological environment. There is a certain kind of person who
can sell things, and the people who had been there for decades
enjoyed teaching me everything they knew.
"We even had a code word if we ever felt threatened behind
the counter: 'Mercury.' Thankfully I never had to use it."
T.C. Boyle
Author: The Harder They Come, When the Killing's Done,
World's End
First job: Clothing stockboy
"My first paying job was when I was 16, as a senior in high
school. A friend of mine had been working at a men's clothing
store, and they needed extra people for the holiday season. This
was in a shopping center in my hometown of Peekskill, New York.
"I had many problems in those days, one of which was: How
could I possibly get any girl in my life? Thankfully I made
enough salary at this nice clothing store to buy some cool stuff
for myself, like pointy-toed shoes and skinny pants and big
sweaters.
"Down in the stockroom, my friend used to draw comic faces
and write messages for me, and I would respond. In that graffiti
we would make fun of the boss, and his wife, and his children.
So soon after I was called in by the boss and fired -- which of
course I richly deserved. I had no interest in actually
working."
