* $69.7 mln for Norwegian lender's notes
* Minor event still yields "pound of flesh" - Ohio State
professor
* Funds trade group calls case a red herring
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 2 Oslo may seem far removed from
Chicago, but the downgrade of a Norwegian lender's debt rating
last fall led U.S.-based Northern Trust Corp to step in
with $69.7 million of support for two of its money market funds.
The unusual backstop - shown in filings and which the
Chicago trust bank acknowledged to has become a
flashpoint in the debate over the future of the $2.5 trillion
U.S. money fund industry.
At a time when regulators are urging tighter rules for the
funds, some specialists say the support shows how even
developments in distant lands can affect fund companies.
"This seems to be a really small event, and it's still
extracting its pound of flesh," said Rene Stulz, an Ohio State
University professor who has led calls for new rules such as
requiring money funds to build up their reserves.
Northern Trust executives would not comment on the policy
debate, but sent a statement to Reuters describing the support
as a routine decision after Moody's Investors Service downgraded
the Norwegian lender, Eksportfinans, in November when it lost
its role as sole operator of an export loan system.
Eksportfinans notes were held by two money funds that
Moody's would have downgraded as well, Northern Trust said, had
it not bought the paper.
Northern Trust said the notes paid off at par, meaning it
did not suffer losses. Others say even though the notes paid
off, the support shows how the fund sponsor took on some extra
cost and risk.
"If Northern at the time of the transaction thought they
were not subsidizing the funds, (then) I have a lot of bonds I
would like to sell (to) them," said Kenneth French, director of
investment strategy at Dimensional Fund Advisors and a Dartmouth
College finance professor who has worked with Stulz on matters
aside from money fund policy.
A fund industry trade group said Eksportfinans is a special
case that should not figure in the money fund regulatory debate.
Officials at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
declined to discuss specific funds.
Northern Trust is one of the largest custody banks. Its
money funds are among many that have looked to hold securities
from institutions in Northern Europe amid debt concerns further
south.
LATEST CHALLENGE
The shift away from countries like Greece and Italy is the
latest challenge for money funds, which play a central economic
role as major buyers of commercial paper and other instruments.
During the financial crisis one well-known fund failed to
maintain the $1 per share net asset value that investors
typically expect, dragged down by its holdings in the collapsed
investment bank Lehman Brothers. Many other funds struggled to
avoid "breaking the buck," an industry term used to describe
falling below $1 a share.
New rules in 2010 made the funds more liquid and
transparent. Some like U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Chairman Mary Schapiro still want more controls.
Draft SEC rule changes would give funds two options: allow
their net asset values to vary from $1, or adopt capital buffers
and restrictions on some withdrawals. Fund executives worry the
changes could drive away investors, and note the funds managed
through the 2011 debt limit debate under the current rules.
A point of contention is how much support the funds have
needed in the past. Schapiro told Congress on June 21 her staff
found more than 300 cases of funds getting support from their
sponsors since the 1970s.
Fund executives have lashed back. In a blog post Sean
Collins, analyst for the fund industry trade group the
Investment Company Institute, called the figure of 300 "highly
misleading" and contrasted it with a study by Moody's Investors
Service. It found at least 36 cases of support for U.S. funds
from 2007 to 2009.
FACING A DOWNGRADE
Support can come in other forms than cash, Collins wrote,
and it does not necessarily mean a fund is in danger of breaking
the buck. For instance, a sponsor may just wish to maintain a
credit rating. Since the 2010 reforms his group knows of just
one case when support was required, the one involving
Eksportfinans.
Some U.S. funds held Eksportfinans notes around the time
like First American Prime Obligations Fund, run by U.S. Bancorp
. A spokesman said the notes either matured or were sold,
and that no support was needed.
A February 3 SEC filing states Eksportfinans notes also were
held by two Northern Trust funds, Diversified Assets Portfolio
and Prime Obligations Portfolio. On November 25 they sold the
notes to their parent for $50.3 million and $19.4 million,
respectively. Northern Trust's statement said the sales stemmed
from Moody's plans to downgrade funds that held the notes.
"While Northern Trust acknowledged the Moody's downgrade,
our credit research team believed that Eksportfinans had strong
credit and would repay its maturing debt," the statement said.
Other funds not rated by Moody's continued to hold the
notes, it said, and both sets of notes paid off at par in 2012.
The ICI's Collins did not name Northern Trust. But he called
the Eksportfinans situation "a red herring" as far as the policy
debate over money funds, since the challenges funds faced around
its notes were different than the broader euro zone debt
concerns that fund critics have raised. Also funds faced no
danger of breaking the dollar, he wrote.
Henry Shilling, the Moody's analyst who authored the report
cited by Collins, said the support to the Northern Trust funds
showed how money funds remain exposed to what he called
"idiosyncratic events" that crop up.
A problem in money funds, he said, is that they can have
little room to absorb a credit event while maintaining their $1
per share net asset value. "That's a vulnerability in their
construction," he said.