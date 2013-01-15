WASHINGTON Jan 15 The U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council said Tuesday it is giving the public more time
to comment on a proposed regulatory framework for the $2.6
trillion money market fund industry.
The deadline for the comment period, which originally was
set for Jan. 18, has been moved to Feb. 15, a date requested by
Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Elisse Walter, the
U.S. Treasury Department said.
The council of regulators is reviewing possible reforms in
an effort to pressure the SEC to act on its own to adopt rules
to reduce the risk of runs on funds after a divided SEC failed
to do so last year.