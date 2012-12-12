Dec 12 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which
represents thousands of large and small businesses, told
regulators it is opposed to additional reform of money market
mutual funds, a significant source of funding for many of its
members.
Joined by representatives of local governments and
non-profit groups, the trade group said in a letter on Wednesday
that changes being considered by the Financial Stability
Oversight Council would damage the economy.
"The regulatory changes being considered will have a
significant and adverse impact on the vitality of the
organizations that we represent - American businesses, State and
local governments, and nonprofits - that rely on (money market
mutual funds) as a secure, efficient means to provide short-term
funding for business expansion, daily operations, and critical
infrastructure maintenance and expansion," the letter said.
The chamber has long been opposed to proposals that would
require money funds to set aside capital against possible losses
or switch from a fixed $1 per share price to a floating price.
The FSOC, headed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, is
considering such changes after a similar effort by the
Securities and Exchange Commission collapsed in
August.
Regulators say additional safeguards are needed to prevent a
destabilizing, panic-driven run of withdrawals from the funds in
times of turmoil, as happened during the recent financial
crisis.
Major money fund managers such as BlackRock,
Federated Investors and Charles Schwab have also
largely opposed the regulators' proposals but recently have
sought to find a compromise solution.