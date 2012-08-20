BOSTON Aug 20 A group including nine big-city
mayors organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce came out on
Monday against additional rules for money market mutual funds,
ahead of a key regulatory vote like later this month.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to
vote on Aug. 29 on a proposal aimed at bolstering the $2.4
trillion money fund industry, which suffered from a run of
customer withdrawals at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
If approved, the proposal would be issued for public comment.
But the mayors, following previous objections raised by some
corporations and other short-term borrowers, argued in a letter
to the SEC that the changes would disrupt the market, driving
up borrowing costs and pushing investors away from a popular
savings vehicle. The fund industry is also vehemently opposed to
the proposal.
"The regulatory changes under discussion at the SEC would
significantly undermine the value and utility of (money market
funds), discouraging corporate, municipal, and individual
investors' use of these types of investment products," a copy of
the mayors letter obtained by Reuters said.
Mayors including Stephanie Rawlings-Blake of Baltimore,
Michael Nutter of Philadelphia, and Ralph Becker of Salt Lake
City signed the letter, according to a list provided by the
Chamber. Other signatories include San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders
and Pittsburgh Mayor Luke Ravenstahl. Pittsburgh is home to
Federated Investors Inc, one of the largest money fund
managers and an outspoken opponent of the rule changes.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and other regulators backing
changes worry the funds remain too vulnerable to runs given
their key role in the financial system.
Under an SEC staff proposal, money market funds would be
required to set aside some capital as a buffer against losses as
well as restricting customer withdrawals in times of stress. Or,
as an alternative, funds could allow their net asset value share
price to float instead of the current practice of fixing the
price at $1.
Cities rely on the funds both as vehicles to park their cash
and as customers for the short-term debt they issue. In
additional to the individual mayors, the letter was signed by 38
local Chambers of Commerce and other local business
organizations.
On the five member SEC, Schapiro needs two more votes in
addition to her own to have the proposed rules issued for public
comment. After taking comments, the commission would next have
to write and approve final rules before there would be any
impact on the money fund industry. An d that is not likely until
well past the presidential election that could lead to a
leadership change at the agency.
Other SEC commissioners have been skeptical about the need
for reforms beyond rule changes made at the start of 2010 to
make money funds more liquid and transparent.
With a regulatory decision approaching, all sides are
ramping up their rhetoric. On Aug. 15, for instance, William C.
Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,
published a Bloomberg View column arguing for new rules "along
the lines" proposed by Schapiro.
Fund companies led by Federated and Fidelity Investments of
Boston have opposed the changes as unnecessary and likely to
drive away investors. Their allies include various state and
local government finance groups that worry changes would make
the funds less attractive to investors and limit the funds'
ability to buy short-term debt.
" Money market funds are the largest investor in short-term
municipal bonds; with $288 billion in assets, tax-exempt money
funds hold 57 percent of all outstanding short-term municipal
debt," according to a March 8 letter opposing new rules, sent to
Schapiro signed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the National
League of Cities, and the National Association of State
Treasurers, among other groups.
An SEC spokesman declined to discuss the status of the staff
proposal.