* SEC's Aguilar worries about cash-management impact
* Schapiro says setback shows "needed clarity" for other
regulators
* A win for fund industry reform opponents
By Ross Kerber
NEW YORK Aug 23 A bid by Securities and Exchange
Commission Chair Mary Schapiro to impose extra rules on the $2.4
trillion U.S. money market mutual funds industry has been
blocked by a majority of the commission's members, she said on
Wednesday evening.
The decision marks a victory for fund companies and allies
which fought proposed changes, such as requiring funds to
maintain capital buffers, they feared would destabilize money
market investment.
Luis Aguilar, one of the SEC's five commissioners and seen
as the swing vote, said there remained too many unknowns in the
broader cash-management industry to feel confident new rules
would not spook investors away from money funds, which play a
central role in financial markets. Some might move to even
less-regulated funds, he said.
"The more I have looked into it, the more I have realized
there's a lot we don't know," Aguilar said in a telephone
interview.
Aguilar said he was not opposed to new rules being proposed
after more study, adding that he hoped other U.S. regulators
such as the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department, which
have pressed for reforms look at similar questions.
With two other commissioners already lined up with Aguilar,
Schapiro was left to call on those other regulators to pick up
where she left off, on what had been a central part of her
agenda.
In a statement sent by an SEC spokesman, Schapiro did not
name Aguilar b ut said the declaration by three other
commissioners that they would not support more money fund rules
"now provides the needed clarity for other policymakers as they
consider ways to address the systemic risks posed by money
market funds. I urge them to act with the same determination
that the staff of the SEC has displayed over the past two
years."
In the detailed statement, Schapiro cancelled an expected
interim vote on the new rules, reviewed what she said are risks
still facing money funds, and warned that tools that once
propped up the industry no longer exist.
For instance, terms in a bank bailout prohibit Treasury
officials from dusting off a guarantee program used in the fall
of 2008. At the time one of the industry's best-known funds
"broke the buck" and saw its net asset value fall below $1 per
share, while dozens of others needed support from their sponsors
amid investor withdrawals.
John Hunt, partner at the Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP law
firm in Boston, said Wednesday's developments at the SEC mean
whatever else happens in Washington, "it seems unlikely (that)
any concrete regulation of money market funds could be drafted
and proposed before the election, much less adopted as a final
rule."
Schapiro is a member of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council, established to thwart risks to the financial system and
led by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner. Asked to comment on
the SEC's decision, a Treasury spokeswoman sent a statement
noting the council has "recommended in its last two annual
reports that additional reforms are needed to mitigate the risks
that money market funds pose to financial stability. This was a
key source of stress during the financial crisis, and it must be
addressed."
The SEC had already passed rule changes in 2010 to make
money funds more liquid and transparent. Many had expected the
SEC would soon put forward for public comment staff proposals
for additional rules such as requiring the money market funds to
adopt capital buffers and redemption restrictions, or to abandon
their traditional $1 per share net asset value.
But some experts worried changes would upset the money
funds' central functions as major buyers of institutional debt.
Major fund sponsors including Fidelity Investments of Boston
and Federated Investors Inc of Pittsburgh had been among
the most vocal critics of the proposed changes, saying they
would drive away investors and dry up a key source of funding
for municipal bonds and other securities.
Aguilar, the SEC commissioner, said he found such arguments
convincing after speaking with executives such as corporate
treasurers, who rely heavily on money funds to park unused cash.
Some commentators had suggested the SEC should vote to move
staff ideas along for public comment, which still would not have
committed it to new rules. But Aguilar said even such an action
would lead some customers to move their cash. "We know it's not
an idle threat," he said.
Aguilar said he would have preferred the SEC to draft a
"concept release" to study the broader cash-management industry,
such as the role played by so-called "short-term investment
funds" overseen by the Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency, and of "liquidity funds" exempt from many
investment company rules.
In her statement, Schapiro noted the idea of a concept
release but said the agency has been working on money fund
reforms more than two years. "A concept release at this point
does not advance the discussion. The public needs concrete
proposals to react to," she said."